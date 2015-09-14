FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Toshiba to report Q1 operating loss of over 10 bln yen - Nikkei
Sections
Featured
Scenes of destruction
IRMA
Scenes of destruction
Can Britain negotiate a painless exit from Europe?
Brexit
Can Britain negotiate a painless exit from Europe?
How to live in a world where your data is not secure
Cyber Risk
How to live in a world where your data is not secure
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Industrials
September 14, 2015 / 5:26 AM / 2 years ago

Toshiba to report Q1 operating loss of over 10 bln yen - Nikkei

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

TOKYO, Sept 14 (Reuters) - Toshiba Corp is set to report an operating loss of more than 10 billion yen ($83 million) in the April-June quarter hurt by weakness in the consumer electronics business, the Nikkei business daily reported.

Toshiba last reported a first-quarter loss three years ago, and posted a profit of 47.6 billion yen in the year-earlier quarter, the Nikkei said.

Toshiba, which disclosed earlier this year that it overstated past profits, is due to report its delayed April-June results on Monday. ($1 = 120.4000 yen) (Reporting by Chang-Ran Kim; Editing by Muralikumar Anantharaman)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.