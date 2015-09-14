Toshiba to report Q1 operating loss of over 10 bln yen - Nikkei

TOKYO, Sept 14 (Reuters) - Toshiba Corp is set to report an operating loss of more than 10 billion yen ($83 million) in the April-June quarter hurt by weakness in the consumer electronics business, the Nikkei business daily reported.

Toshiba last reported a first-quarter loss three years ago, and posted a profit of 47.6 billion yen in the year-earlier quarter, the Nikkei said.

Toshiba, which disclosed earlier this year that it overstated past profits, is due to report its delayed April-June results on Monday. ($1 = 120.4000 yen) (Reporting by Chang-Ran Kim; Editing by Muralikumar Anantharaman)