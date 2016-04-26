FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Toshiba books $2.3 bln impairment charge in FY2015 on nuclear business
April 26, 2016 / 5:00 AM / a year ago

Toshiba books $2.3 bln impairment charge in FY2015 on nuclear business

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

TOKYO, April 26 (Reuters) - Japan’s Toshiba Corp said on Tuesday that it booked an impairment charge of 260 billion yen ($2.34 billion) for the past fiscal year on the nuclear business, a much-anticipated move to address lingering doubts over its book-keeping.

Toshiba, however, raised its earnings estimates for the year ended in March as it booked a pretax profit of 590 billion yen from the sale of a medical equipment division to Canon Inc .

It now forecasts a group net loss of 470 billion yen, smaller than a 710 billion yen loss estimated earlier. ($1 = 110.9900 yen) (Reporting by Makiko Yamazaki; Editing by Muralikumar Anantharaman)

