Toshiba says Q1 results to be 'close to' figures reported by Nikkei

TOKYO, Aug 12 (Reuters) - Toshiba Corp said it plans to report on Friday first-quarter financial results that are "close to" what were reported by the Nikkei business daily, which put its operating profit at about 20 billion yen ($196 million).

The laptops-to-nuclear conglomerate added in a statement that the contents of the Nikkei report on Thursday were not something the company announced. In the year-earlier quarter, Toshiba posted an operating loss of 11 billion yen.

Toshiba is due to announce its April-June results at 2 p.m. (0500 GMT). ($1 = 101.7900 yen) (Reporting by Chang-Ran Kim; Editing by Stephen Coates)