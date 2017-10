TOKYO, Oct 10 (Reuters) - Toshiba Corp said on Wednesday that it plans to buy Shaw’s 20 percent stake in nuclear power plant company Westinghouse Electric Co for about 125 billion yen ($1.6 billion) within 90 days, using cash on hand and loans.

Toshiba said it would pursue talks with a number of firms that have expressed interest in taking a minority stake in Westinghouse.