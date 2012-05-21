FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Toshiba Thai unit to invest $64 mln in new aircon plant
#Industrials
May 21, 2012 / 8:21 AM / in 5 years

Toshiba Thai unit to invest $64 mln in new aircon plant

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

BANGKOK, May 21 (Reuters) - A Thai unit of Japan’s Toshiba Corp said on Monday it planned to invest 2 billion baht ($64 million) to build an air conditioning unit plant at the Bangkadi industrial estate.

The construction of the new plant would be completed in February 2013 and it planned to double capacity at the plant over the next three years, Akio Ozaka, managing director at Toshiba Carrier (Thailand) Co, told reporters.

Toshiba had to halt operations last year at nine of its 10 production plants on two industrial estates in Pathum Thani province, including Bangkadi, due to severe floods.

Bangkadi is Toshiba’s main production centre in Southeast Asia. Its factories there make home appliances, semiconductors and lighting products. ($1 = 31.34 baht) (Reporting by Pisit Changplayngam; Writing by Khettiya Jittapong)

