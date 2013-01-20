FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Toshiba looking at British nuclear fuel producer Urenco - report
Sections
Featured
More fuel arriving, power still down for most
Puerto Rico
More fuel arriving, power still down for most
Two rights at Uber in danger of making a wrong
Breakingviews
Two rights at Uber in danger of making a wrong
When women drive the story in Saudi Arabia
Reuters Backstory
When women drive the story in Saudi Arabia
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Financials
January 20, 2013 / 4:40 PM / in 5 years

Toshiba looking at British nuclear fuel producer Urenco - report

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

LONDON, Jan 20 (Reuters) - Japanese industrial electronics firm Toshiba is considering making a bid for British nuclear fuel producer Urenco, the Sunday Times reported, without citing sources.

Toshiba is understood to be in talks with several backers, including bank Mizuho, the paper said.

Toshiba could not immediately be reached for comment.

Urenco, formed by the British, German and Dutch governments in the 1970s, is controlled by a shareholding pact aimed at preventing its cutting-edge centrifuge technology from ending up in the wrong hands.

The shareholders have been conducting a strategic review, and have appointed advisers to discuss possible future options for the company, thought to be worth around 10 billion euros ($13 billion).

Private equity firms are also interested in Urenco, the Sunday Times said.

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.