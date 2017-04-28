FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Westinghouse says will continue operating normally under Chapter 11
April 28, 2017 / 6:08 AM / 4 months ago

Westinghouse says will continue operating normally under Chapter 11

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

BEIJING, April 28 (Reuters) - Toshiba Corp's Westinghouse Electric Co unit will continue operating normally despite the ongoing Chapter 11 restructuring, an executive at the troubled company said on Friday.

Gavin Liu, Westinghouse's president for Asia, said at an industry event the firm's operations in Asia and Europe are not affected by the Chapter 11 filing made last month due to billions of dollars of cost overruns at four nuclear reactors under construction in the United States.

He said the firm will continue existing projects in China and pursue other projects. (Reporting by David Stanway; Editing by Kim Coghill)

