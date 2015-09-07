FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Toshiba decides no need for Westinghouse writedown
Sections
Featured
Flying into the eye of Hurricane Irma with U.S. 'Hurricane Hunters'
IRMA
Flying into the eye of Hurricane Irma with U.S. 'Hurricane Hunters'
Can Britain negotiate a painless exit from Europe?
Brexit
Can Britain negotiate a painless exit from Europe?
How to live in a world where your data is not secure
Cyber Risk
How to live in a world where your data is not secure
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Energy
September 7, 2015 / 8:30 AM / 2 years ago

Toshiba decides no need for Westinghouse writedown

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Sept 7 (Reuters) - Japan’s Toshiba Corp said on Monday it had decided there was no need for a writedown on its Westinghouse operations after an accounting scandal raised concerns it was overestimating the value of its U.S. nuclear business.

Toshiba looked into whether it needed to write down the value of Westinghouse’s deferred tax assets, or credits that can be used to reduce future tax bills, but its accountants agreed there was none, Chief Executive Masashi Muromachi told reporters.

Toshiba earlier booked a net loss of 37.8 billion yen ($318 million) net loss for the financial year through end-March. ($1=118.8300 yen) (Reporting by Makiko Yamazaki; Editing by Clarence Fernandez)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.