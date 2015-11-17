Tokyo bourse says Westinghouse loss disclosures violate rules: Toshiba

TOKYO, Nov 17 (Reuters) - The Tokyo Stock Exchange (TSE) has told Toshiba Corp its failure to disclose past charges at its U.S. nuclear unit violated bourse requirements, a company spokesman said, as it struggles to put behind a $1.3 billion accounting scandal.

Toshiba said in a statement its Westinghouse unit booked charges of $930 million in fiscal 2012 and $390 million in fiscal 2013. It flagged the charges last week, only after the Nikkei Business magazine reported the operations had booked losses in those years.

The TSE told Toshiba the 2012 charges were significant enough for them to be disclosed at the time, the Toshiba spokesman said on Tuesday.

A TSE spokesman declined to confirm its comments to Toshiba about the violations or comment on any possible penalty. It placed Toshiba shares on a watch list after the company revealed earlier this year that it inflated profits over seven years from fiscal 2008.

The Toshiba spokesman reiterated it had not breached any accounting regulations by not writing down the goodwill of the U.S. unit, because the Westinghouse business was profitable in general.

Analysts have long speculated that the value of assets and goodwill related to Toshiba’s 87 percent stake in the nuclear unit has been overstated, especially as the Fukushima disaster and the U.S. shale boom have reduced the appeal of nuclear power. (Reporting by Makiko Yamazaki; Editing by Muralikumar Anantharaman)