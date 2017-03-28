FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Westinghouse a 'concern' for U.S. and potential national security - U.S. official
March 28, 2017 / 8:15 PM / 5 months ago

Westinghouse a 'concern' for U.S. and potential national security - U.S. official

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

WASHINGTON, March 28 (Reuters) - The possible bankruptcy of U.S. nuclear developer Westinghouse Electric Co is a "concern" for the Trump administration and is a potential national security issue, an official of the U.S. administration told Reuters on Tuesday.

Washington was in touch with the Japanese government over the issue, the official said, speaking on condition of anonymity .

"We are going to express quietly at the working level the concern that if several different things happen in a bad way, there’s a potential national security issue here," the official said.

Pittsburgh-based Westinghouse plans to seek bankruptcy protection from creditors on Tuesday as it struggles to limit losses that have thrown its Japanese parent Toshiba Corp into crisis, people familiar with Toshiba's thinking said. (Reporting by David Brunnstrom and Matt Spetalnick)

