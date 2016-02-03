Thai Total Access Q4 net profit falls 47 pct, below forecast

BANGKOK, Feb 3 (Reuters) - Total Access Communication Pcl (TAC), Thailand’s second largest mobile operator, reported a 47 percent drop in quarterly net profit on Wednesday, hit by lower voice revenue and higher costs.

Net profit was 998 million baht ($27.87 million) for the October-December quarter, below the average 1.5 billion baht forecast by 11 analysts polled by Reuters.

For 2015, net profit dropped 45 percent on year to 5.89 billion baht, while service revenue fell 3 percent, TAC said in a statement. ($1 = 35.8100 baht) (Reporting by Khettiya Jittapong; Editing by Gopakumar Warrier)