Thailand's Total Access Q4 net profit up 1.8 pct, below forecast
February 10, 2015 / 10:48 AM / 3 years ago

Thailand's Total Access Q4 net profit up 1.8 pct, below forecast

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

BANGKOK, Feb 10 (Reuters) - Thailand’s second-largest mobile operator Total Access Communication PCL (TAC) said on Tuesday its fourth-quarter net profit was lower-than-forecast due to higher costs, lower service revenue amid fierce competition.

TAC, controlled by Norway’s Telenor, posted a net profit of 1.89 billion baht ($57.96 million) for the October-December quarter, lower than the 2.44 billion baht average forecast by six analysts polled by Reuters.

Net profit dropped 27 percent from the previous quarter. For 2014, net profit rose just 1.5 percent, it said in a statement.

$1 = 32.6100 Thai Baht Reporting by Khettiya Jittapong, editing by Louise Heavens

