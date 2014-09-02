FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
September 2, 2014 / 6:35 AM / 3 years ago

Thai Total Access appoints Sigve Brekke as acting CEO

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

BANGKOK, Sept 2 (Reuters) - Thailand’s second-largest mobile operator, Total Access Communication Pcl (TAC), said its chief executive Jon Eddy Abdullah resigned on Tuesday and the company appointed vice chairman Sigve Brekke to be acting CEO.

TAC, controlled by Norway’s Telenor, is in the process of appointing a new CEO, it said in a statement on Tuesday.

Brekke previously served as TAC’s CEO during 2005-2008 and continues his role as executive vice president and head of Telenor Group’s Asia operations, the statement said. (Reporting by Khettiya Jittapong; Editing by Matt Driskill)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
