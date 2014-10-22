FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Thai Total Access Q3 net profit down 6 pct on year
October 22, 2014 / 10:36 AM / 3 years ago

Thai Total Access Q3 net profit down 6 pct on year

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

BANGKOK, Oct 22 (Reuters) - Thailand’s second-largest mobile operator, Total Access Communication PCL (TAC), said on Wednesday its third quarter net profit dropped 6 percent from a year earlier, hit by lower revenues from voice service and fierce competition.

TAC, controlled by Norway’s Telenor, posted July-September net profit of 2.58 billion baht ($79.83 million), lower than the average 2.8 billion baht forecast by six analysts polled by Reuters.

TAC competes with market leader Advanced Info Service PCL and third-ranked True Move, owned by True Corp . ($1 = 32.3200 Thai Baht) (Reporting by Khettiya Jittapong)

