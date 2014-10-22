UPDATE 1-Thai mobile group Total Access cuts 2014 revenue outlook

* Q3 net profit 2.58 bln baht vs forecast of 2.8 bln baht

* 2014 revenue to be slightly lower than 2013 level

* Slow economic recovery unable to boost revenue (Adds company comments on outlook)

BANGKOK, Oct 22 (Reuters) - Thailand’s second-largest mobile operator Total Access Communication PCL (TAC) on Wednesday cut its revenue forecast for 2014 after reporting a 6 percent fall in third-quarter net profit.

TAC, which has a 30 percent share of the Thai mobile phone market, said its 2014 revenue would be slightly lower than the 2013 level after a slow economic recovery and expectations that competition would remain strong in the fourth quarter. The company earlier projected flat revenue growth for this year.

“Although the macro economy is expected to continue to improve in the fourth quarter, growth from consumer spending is unlikely to drive revenue growth significantly,” TAC said.

TAC, controlled by Norway’s Telenor, posted July-September net profit of 2.58 billion baht ($79.83 million), lower than the average 2.8 billion baht forecast by six analysts polled by Reuters.

Third-quarter revenue from voice service dropped 18 percent, pushing total revenue down 2.5 percent, it said.

TAC competes with market leader Advanced Info Service PCL and third-ranked True Move, owned by True Corp .

TAC, which aimed to invest 13 billion baht this year, planned to spend an additional 10 billion baht over the next two quarters to install more 6,500 base stations for expanding its 3G and 4G networks in Bangkok and 30 major cities.

The company has 16,500 base stations at the end of third quarter, it said.

Before the results were published, TAC shares closed up 1.5 percent on Wednesday, outperforming a 0.43 percent rise of the broader Thai market. ($1 = 32.3200 Thai Baht) (Reporting by Khettiya Jittapong. Editing by Jane Merriman)