Total says informed of attack at Libyan oilfield

PARIS, Feb 4 (Reuters) - French oil company Total said on Wednesday it had been informed of an armed attack at the al-Mabrook oilfield in Libya this week and that it had no company personnel at the site.

“We have been informed that an armed group has attacked the Mabrook site,” a spokeswoman said.

The oilfield is run by Libyan state-run oil company NOC and France’s Total, and was closed when the Es Sider oil port shut down in December due to clashes.

Total said it withdrew its personnel from the al-Mabrook site in 2013 and from onshore sites in Libya in July 2014. (Reporting by Michel Rose; Writing by Nick Vinocur; Editing by James Regan)