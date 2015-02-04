FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Total says informed of attack at Libyan oilfield
Sections
Featured
Thousands more evacuated from 'unwieldy beast' California fires
California wildfires
Thousands more evacuated from 'unwieldy beast' California fires
Netflix gets Wall Street boost
Business
Netflix gets Wall Street boost
Bringing aid to Puerto Rico
Wider Image
Bringing aid to Puerto Rico
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Energy
February 4, 2015 / 8:32 AM / 3 years ago

Total says informed of attack at Libyan oilfield

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

PARIS, Feb 4 (Reuters) - French oil company Total said on Wednesday it had been informed of an armed attack at the al-Mabrook oilfield in Libya this week and that it had no company personnel at the site.

“We have been informed that an armed group has attacked the Mabrook site,” a spokeswoman said.

The oilfield is run by Libyan state-run oil company NOC and France’s Total, and was closed when the Es Sider oil port shut down in December due to clashes.

Total said it withdrew its personnel from the al-Mabrook site in 2013 and from onshore sites in Libya in July 2014. (Reporting by Michel Rose; Writing by Nick Vinocur; Editing by James Regan)

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.