Total, Anadarko to spend up to $300 mln exploring I.Coast blocks
November 6, 2013 / 1:10 PM / 4 years ago

Total, Anadarko to spend up to $300 mln exploring I.Coast blocks

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

ABIDJAN, Nov 6 (Reuters) - France’s Total and partner Anadarko will spend up to $300 million to drill exploration wells on three offshore block in Ivory Coast in 2014, the head of Total’s local unit said on Wednesday.

“For 2014, we plan three wells on blocks 514, 515 and 516 in proximity to (the town of) Sassandra. We foresee spending between $200 and $300 million,” Nicolas Payer told Reuters on the sidelines of a gas conference in Abidjan. (Reporting by Loucoumane Coulibaly; Writing by Joe Bavier; Editing by Daniel Flynn)

