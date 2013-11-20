FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Total says once-key Arctic field not commercially viable
Sections
Featured
Sowing seeds of a profit-slashing grains glut
Fields of Debt
Sowing seeds of a profit-slashing grains glut
Most Americans split with Trump on firing protesting athletes: poll
U.S.
Most Americans split with Trump on firing protesting athletes: poll
Ransomware the top threat in an 'epidemic': Europol
Cyber Risk
Ransomware the top threat in an 'epidemic': Europol
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
November 20, 2013 / 10:21 AM / 4 years ago

Total says once-key Arctic field not commercially viable

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

STAVANGER, Norway, Nov 20 (Reuters) - French oil firm Total sees the development of the Norvarg gas field in the Norwegian Arctic as not commercially viable partly due to a disappointing resource estimate, a senior executive told Reuters on Wednesday.

“The original range was 10 to 50 billion cubic metres of gas. We are at 50 percent below that,” Martin Tiffen, managing director of Total in Norway, said in an interview.

The partners in Norvarg are Canada’s Ithaca, Norway’s Statoil, Det norske, Rocksource and North Energy.

Total also said its Trell prospect in the North Sea, where it will start drilling the seabed in a week or two, could contain up to 100 million barrels of oil equivalent, although its expectations are for somewhat less than that.

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.