PARIS, Oct 7 (Reuters) - Total has agreed to sell its speciality chemicals arm Atotech for $3.2 billion to private equity firm Carlyle Group, part of a programme under which the French oil company hopes to divest $10 billion worth of non-core assets by 2017.

Total said the sale price was equivalent to 11.9 times 2015 EBITDA earnings for the business which specialises in metallization, panel plating and corrosion protection.