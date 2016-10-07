(adds background, shares, statement link)
PARIS Oct 7 Total has agreed to sell
its speciality chemicals business Atotech to private equity firm
Carlyle Group for $3.2 billion, part of a $10 billion asset sale
programme the French oil firm hopes to complete by the end of
2017.
Total said the sale price was equivalent to 11.9 times 2015
earnings before interest, tax, depreciation and amortisation for
the business which specialises in metallization, panel plating
and corrosion protection.
* Atotech, which has a strong presence in Asia, has been on
the block for several years.
* Business has 4,000 employees in 40 countries
* Total shares little changed, down 0.8 pct in early trade
