Total eyes operator role in new Australia gas, oil projects
May 14, 2012 / 4:35 AM / 5 years ago

Total eyes operator role in new Australia gas, oil projects

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

ADELAIDE, May 14 (Reuters) - French oil giant Total is looking for oil and unconventional gas projects in Australia in which it could take a role as operator, the company’s chief executive said on Monday.

“There are opportunities around unconventional gas and oil,” Christophe de Margerie told reporters on the sidelines of an industry event in Australia.

“We are interested in the opportunities to develop our own activity, I mean by operating.”

Labour costs in Australia were high but not enough to dissuade Total from investing in more projects, he said.

Australia’s access to fast-growing Asian energy markets and its operating environment made it a good target for investment, he said. (Reporting by Simon Webb; Editing by Ed Davies)

