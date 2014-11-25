FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
France's Total developing advanced biofuel sugars from plant waste
Sections
Featured
Tillerson says U.S. could stay in Paris climate accord
Politics
Tillerson says U.S. could stay in Paris climate accord
'We're terrified': Rohingya villagers beg for safe passage
World
'We're terrified': Rohingya villagers beg for safe passage
Today in Sports
Reuters Pictures
Today in Sports
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Energy
November 25, 2014 / 4:36 PM / 3 years ago

France's Total developing advanced biofuel sugars from plant waste

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

LONDON, Nov 25 (Reuters) - Total SA is exploring ways to convert sugars from plant waste that could be used to fuel aircraft while cutting greenhouse gases, the French oil major said on Tuesday.

As commercial production of transportation fuel made from plant waste rather than valuable corn finally starts in the United States, Brazil and Europe, Total has turned its sights on developing technologies to extract as much sugar as possible from woody crops and agricultural waste.

“Total is working on ‘second-generation’ sugars production which enlarge the deposit of green crude,” Jean-Alain Taupy, raw material supply senior manager with Total, said on Tuesday.

“We think that biomass products can create a better energy mix,” he said in a speech at the International Sugar Organization (ISO) seminar in London.

First generation biofuels produced from arable crops have proved of limited use as they can be costly compared with fossil fuels and also pose risk to food supplies and biodiversity.

Taupy said the new biofuels could be developed without competing with food production by using non-edible plant sources.

Commercial use could be some way off, Taupy said.

“As an oil and gas company, we are used to decades of development,” he said. (Reporting by David Brough; Editing by Louise Heavens)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.