Peugeot's Tavares and Anglo American's Cutifani to join Total board

PARIS, March 16 (Reuters) - French oil and gas company Total plans to appoint Mark Cutifani, chief executive of mining group Anglo American, and Carlos Tavares, chairman of French carmaker Peugeot, as independent directors.

Cutifani will bring his knowledge of industry and the raw materials sector to the board, while Total will also benefit from Tavares' knowledge of the industrial world and the transport sector, Total said in a statement on Thursday.

Cutifani and Tavares will sit on the board for a period of three years if approved by shareholders during a May 26 meeting, it said. (Reporting by Bate Felix; Editing by Sudip Kar-Gupta)