Total begins marketing dual tranche euro hybrid

LONDON, Feb 19 (IFR) - Total has set initial price thoughts on a perpetual euro-denominated non-call six-year hybrid bond at 2.375% area, and a euro-donominated perpetual non-call 10-year at 2.75 - 2.875%.

The French oil company is expected to raise at least EUR3bn today, according to investors who attended the roadshow on Tuesday.

Citi is the sole structuring adviser on the deal, joined by Barclays as joint global coordinator with HSBC and SG as joint bookrunners.

Total is rated Aa1/AA- by Moody’s (stable) and S&P (negative). The bond’s expected ratings are Aa3/A.