FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Total begins marketing dual tranche euro hybrid
Sections
Featured
Pastors stand firm as Trump's evangelical base weakens
Politics
Pastors stand firm as Trump's evangelical base weakens
Domestic pressure keeps Suu Kyi silent on the Rohingya
Rohingya refugee crisis
Domestic pressure keeps Suu Kyi silent on the Rohingya
Beijing bitcoin exchanges to announce trading halt: source
Future of Money
Beijing bitcoin exchanges to announce trading halt: source
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Media News
February 19, 2015 / 8:41 AM / 3 years ago

Total begins marketing dual tranche euro hybrid

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

LONDON, Feb 19 (IFR) - Total has set initial price thoughts on a perpetual euro-denominated non-call six-year hybrid bond at 2.375% area, and a euro-donominated perpetual non-call 10-year at 2.75 - 2.875%.

The French oil company is expected to raise at least EUR3bn today, according to investors who attended the roadshow on Tuesday.

Citi is the sole structuring adviser on the deal, joined by Barclays as joint global coordinator with HSBC and SG as joint bookrunners.

Total is rated Aa1/AA- by Moody’s (stable) and S&P (negative). The bond’s expected ratings are Aa3/A.

Reporting by Laura Benitez; editing Alex Chambers

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.