Total starts marketing euro benchmark hybrid bond

LONDON, May 11 (IFR) - Total SA has started marketing a perpetual non-call six-year euro benchmark hybrid bond at yield of 4% area, according to a lead bank.

Total has indicated to investors that it is aiming to raise at least 1bn from the transaction.

Barclays and Citigroup are global coordinators. BNP Paribas is active bookrunner alongside Barclays and Citigroup. Banca IMI and UniCredit are passive bookrunners.

Total is rated Aa3 (stable)/A+ (negative) by Moody’s and S&P. The hybrid is expected to be rated A2/A- (Moody‘s/S&P).

The deal is set to price later today. (Reporting By Laura Benitez, Editing by Helene Durand)