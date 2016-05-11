UPDATE 1-Total brings year's first euro benchmark hybrid

(Adds investor comments and context)

By Laura Benitez

LONDON, May 11 (IFR) - Total SA is poised to sell the first hybrid bond in nearly six months, providing a key test of investor appetite for subordinated debt in a sector recently soured by volatility.

The French oil major is marketing a perpetual non-call six-year benchmark, the first in the asset class since oil company OMV tapped the market at the end of November.

Total indicated to investors that it is aiming to raise at least 1bn from the transaction. A lead banker said it is targeting 1bn to 1.5bn, although some investors believe it could sell up to 2bn.

The deal is being marketed at a yield of 4% area, which is in line with investors’ initial price expectations of 3.5%-4% on Tuesday.

Corporate borrowers have flooded the market to capitalise on ultra-cheap funding since the ECB announced on March 10 that it would expand its quantitative easing programme to include corporate bonds.

But Total is the first European company since the announcement to try to sell a hybrid bond, which will not be eligible for the ECB’s purchase programme.

And with the energy sector still reeling from oil price volatility, the company is having to offer a decent premium to generate demand.

“Total’s outstanding NC 2021s are 3.5% area so a 50bp pick-up is in line with expectations, but we expect it to be tightened,” one investor said.

That 2.5bn perpetual non-call six-year priced at 2.25% in February last year alongside a 2.5bn non-call 10-year at 2.625%.

Those deals are bid at 3.7% and 4% respectively on Wednesday morning, according to Thomson Reuters data, having hit highs of 5.65% and 5.58% in January.

“It should get decent demand given the name has rallied a long way since the wides earlier this year,” the investor said. “But will they be able to get to last year’s 2.5bn tranches? I doubt it.”

Several investors said the company communicated during Tuesday’s meetings that it was raising the funds to strengthen its balance sheet and ratings.

“The IFRS rules lets them treat the hybrid as equity too, so optically it reduces gearing,” another investor said.

Total held calls and meetings on Tuesday ahead of the transaction.

Barclays and Citigroup are global coordinators, with BNP Paribas an active bookrunner alongside.

Total is rated Aa3/A+ (stable/negative) by Moody‘s/S&P at the senior level, while the hybrid is expected at A2/A-.

The deal is set to price later today. (Reporting By Laura Benitez, editing by Robert Smith, Julian Baker)