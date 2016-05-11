Total sets yield on hybrid bond at 3.875%

LONDON, May 11 (IFR) - Total SA has set the yield for its euro-denominated hybrid bond issue at 3.875%, as demand surpassed 5.5bn, according to a banker on the deal.

The French oil major started marketing a perpetual non-call six-year at yield of 4% area, earlier on Wednesday.

Total indicated to investors that it is aiming to raise at least 1bn from the transaction on Tuesday during the marketing meetings.

Barclays and Citigroup are global coordinators. BNP Paribas is active bookrunner alongside Barclays and Citigroup. Banca IMI and UniCredit are passive bookrunners.

Total is rated Aa3 (stable)/A+ (negative) by Moody’s and S&P. The hybrid is expected to be rated A2/A-.

The deal is set to price later on Wednesday. (Reporting By Laura Benitez, editing by Robert Smith.)