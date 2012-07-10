FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Total becomes operator of a Brazilian block
Sections
Featured
Hurricane Nate weakens, causes no major damages
U.S.
Hurricane Nate weakens, causes no major damages
A tale of two photos
Reuters Backstory
A tale of two photos
Trump seeks crackdown for 'Dreamer' deal
Trump seeks crackdown for 'Dreamer' deal
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Energy
July 10, 2012 / 8:26 AM / 5 years ago

Total becomes operator of a Brazilian block

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

PARIS, July 10 (Reuters) - Total has become the operator of the Brazilian Xerelete block located in the Campos basin to strengthen its exploration and production activities in the region, it said on Tuesday.

The block was previously operated by Petrobras.

“The transfer of operatorship from Petrobras to Total follows an unanimous decision by the Xerelete partners and approval by the Brazilian authorities,” Total said.

Total and Petrobras each hold a 41.2 percent interest on the concession while BP holds the remaining 17.6 percent.

The Xerelete field, located around 250 kilometres off the coast of Rio de Janeiro, was discovered in 2001 in water depths of 2,400 metres and contains relatively heavy oil.

Total plans drilling activities in 2013.

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.