Total Call Mobile to pay $30 mln to settle fraud allegations -FCC

WASHINGTON, Dec 22 (Reuters) - Total Call Mobile will pay $30 million to settle allegations the company enrolled tens of thousands of duplicate and ineligible consumers into the Lifeline program for low-income consumers, the U.S. Federal Communications Commission said on Thursday.

As a condition of the settlement, Total Call admitted to engaging in "fraudulent practices" and will permanently lose its authorizations to participate in the Lifeline program anywhere in the United States, the FCC said in a news release. (Reporting by Eric Beech; Editing by Mohammad Zargham)