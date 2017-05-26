Total CEO confirms target of concluding Iran gas deal before summer

May 26 (Reuters) - French oil major Total still plans to conclude the Iran South Pars gas deal before summer, its chief executive Patrick Pouyanne told journalists on the sidelines of the company's annual general meeting.

Pouyanne said the signing of U.S. sanctions waivers, among other hurdles, cleared the path for the deal to be signed.

Total said earlier in February that a final decision on the deal hinged on the new U.S. administration renewing the waivers.

Pouyanne also added he had met Iranian oil minister Bijan Zanganeh in Vienna on the sidelines of the OPEC meeting. (Reporting by Bate Felix; Editing by Maya Nikolaeva and Sudip Kar-Gupta)