FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Chinese authorities take 2 pct Total stake -WSJ
Sections
Featured
In blocking arms to Yemen, Saudi Arabia squeezes a starving population
Yemen
In blocking arms to Yemen, Saudi Arabia squeezes a starving population
Despite sanctions, Russian firms acquire Microsoft software
Technology
Despite sanctions, Russian firms acquire Microsoft software
Wildfires kill 17 in California
U.S.
Wildfires kill 17 in California
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Energy
March 18, 2012 / 7:11 PM / 6 years ago

Chinese authorities take 2 pct Total stake -WSJ

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

NEW YORK, March 18 (Reuters) - Chinese authorities have taken a 2 percent stake in France’s Total, and the oil and gas giant is open to further investment as it collaborates with China on shale-gas and refining operations, The Wall Street Journal reported in its online edition.

The Journal, citing an interview with Total’s chief executive, Christophe de Margerie, said the company reached a pact with China’s Sinopec to search for and produce shale gas. Total is also in talks for the right to market fuel and petrochemicals inside China.

China’s State Adminisistration of Foreign Exchange now owns 2 percent of Total, according to the Journal. Total’s CEO would not have “any problem” if sovereign wealth fund China Investment Corp wanted to take a further stake, the report said.

Neither Total nor Sinopec representatives could immediately be reached for comment. (Reporting By Nick Zieminski; Editing by Leslie Adler)

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.