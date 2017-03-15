FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
5 months ago
Oil major Total starts up production at Congo's Moho Nord site
#Trump
#World
#Energy&Environment
#SolarEclipse
#FutureOfMoney
#CyberRisk
Sections
'I want justice for my son': Rage in Philippines over Duterte's drug war
World
'I want justice for my son': Rage in Philippines over Duterte's drug war
Filmmakers prep for quick eclipse scenes, no second takes
TOTAL ECLIPSE
Filmmakers prep for quick eclipse scenes, no second takes
Unwavering Trump voters say they will not miss Steve Bannon
Politics
Unwavering Trump voters say they will not miss Steve Bannon
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
March 15, 2017 / 7:12 AM / 5 months ago

Oil major Total starts up production at Congo's Moho Nord site

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

PARIS, March 15 (Reuters) - French oil major Total has started up production from the Moho Nord site off the coast of the Republic of Congo, with the facility set to have a production capacity of 100,000 barrels of oil equivalent per day.

"Moho Nord is the biggest oil development to date in the Republic of the Congo," Arnaud Breuillac, president of exploration and production at Total, said in a statement on Wednesday.

"Moho Nord will contribute to the reinforcement of the cash flow of the group and to its production growth," he added.

Total has a 53 percent stake in the site. Chevron Overseas (Congo) Ltd has a 31.5 percent stake while Societe Nationale des Petroles du Congo owns a 15 percent stake.

Last month, Total reported some of the biggest profits for 2016 in the oil industry and raised its dividend. (Reporting by Sudip Kar-Gupta; Editing by Matthias Blamont)

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.