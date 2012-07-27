FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Total hikes interim dividend by 3.5 pct
#Energy
July 27, 2012 / 5:58 AM / 5 years ago

Total hikes interim dividend by 3.5 pct

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

PARIS, July 27 (Reuters) - French oil group Total increased its interim dividend by 3.5 percent to 0.59 euros ($0.73) a share on Friday ahead of its second-quarter earnings publication.

Total had left the door open to increase its annual dividend of 2.28 euros which it has left unchanged since 2008 saying in April that it needed time to control the Elgin gas leak in the North Sea, which it stopped earlier this year, before considering a hike. ($1 = 0.8130 euros) (Reporting by Caroline Jacobs; Editing by James Regan)

