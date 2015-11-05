FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Total reaches rail deal paving way for Donges refinery investment
Sections
Featured
Trump, his party: an American odd couple
Politics
Trump, his party: an American odd couple
As Trump threatens to end NAFTA, Mexico looks to China
Business
As Trump threatens to end NAFTA, Mexico looks to China
Staying connected as a monsoon rages
Reuters Backstory
Staying connected as a monsoon rages
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Energy
November 5, 2015 / 5:46 PM / 2 years ago

Total reaches rail deal paving way for Donges refinery investment

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

PARIS, Nov 5 (Reuters) - French oil major Total said it had reached an agreement with the French government and local authorities for the construction of a new rail line that will bypass its Donges refinery, paving the way for new investments at the plant.

The railway currently cuts right through the refinery on the Atlantic coast, preventing it from being modernised.

Total had said an agreement on the rail line was a condition of its decision to invest 400 million euros ($434.6 million) to upgrade the plant and expand its gasoline production capacity.

The French government, local authorities and Total will each pay a third of the full cost of the by-pass project, estimated at 150 million euros, the oil company said in a statement.

Total expects the new line to be completed in 2021. ($1 = 0.9204 euros) (Reporting by Michel Rose; Editing by James Regan)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.