FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
UPDATE 1-France's Total to buy Chevron's Egypt retail network
Sections
Featured
San Juan mayor blasts U.S. official over 'good news' comment
Puerto Rico
San Juan mayor blasts U.S. official over 'good news' comment
When stock-picking, growth is what matters most
Exchange-traded funds
When stock-picking, growth is what matters most
NSA spying program reauthorization in limbo
Cyber Risk
NSA spying program reauthorization in limbo
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
August 27, 2013 / 12:45 PM / 4 years ago

UPDATE 1-France's Total to buy Chevron's Egypt retail network

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

CAIRO, Aug 27 (Reuters) - French oil major Total said it had agreed to buy the Egyptian retail network of U.S. energy company Chevron, in a move it said would create its biggest marketing and services subsidiary outside Europe.

Total said the Chevron network has annual sales of more than 1.4 million tonnes and includes 66 service stations, two oil depots and the aviation fuel operations at Cairo and Marsa Alam airports.

It bought the assets jointly with Egyptian partners Beltone Capital and Beltone Private Equity (BPE) Energy.

The purchase is subject to approval by the relevant authorities, Total said in a statement. It did not give a value for the deal.

Chevron had been seeking to sell its Egyptian and Pakistani downstream assets to raise $300 million for the second-largest U.S. oil company, sources told Reuters in May.

Total already agreed in May to buy the Egyptian retail assets of Royal Dutch Shell.

Once the Shell and Chevron purchases close, the annual sales of its local subsidiary Total Egypt will exceed 3 million tonnes through 218 service stations, giving it a 14 percent share of the market, Total said.

The service stations will also distribute lubricants provided by a blending plant owned jointly by Total Egypt and OilLibya.

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.