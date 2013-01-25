Total's full Elgin gas field capacity to take months, years-CEO

PARIS, Jan 25 (Reuters) - Total’s Elgin gas field in the UK North Sea will not return to full capacity before months or even years, the group’s Chief Executive Christophe de Margerie told French TV channel France 24 on Friday.

The field was shut down in March last year following a gas leak that lasted over seven weeks and was caused by gas flowing into a well that had been capped earlier.

“We will restart the field within the next few days or weeks and then we will have to think how to re-design the field so that it can return to full output and it will take several months or years,” de Margerie said on the sidelines of the World Economic Forum in Davos. (Reporting By Muriel Boselli)