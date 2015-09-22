U.S. regulators allege Total manipulated natgas market for 3 years

(Reuters) - U.S. federal energy regulators on Tuesday alleged traders at the U.S. arm of French energy company Total SA manipulated the natural gas market in the southwestern United States between June 2009 and June 2012.

This is the latest case in which FERC has alleged manipulation of the power or natural gas markets in a type of loss leader strategy where traders lose money in one market - in this case the physical market - to benefit positions in a benchmark or other financial index.

In recent years, FERC has alleged violations of similar types of loss leader trading manipulation by JPMorgan Chase & Co , which paid $285 million in fines in 2013, and Barclays PLC and BP PLC, which are still fighting the FERC allegations against them.

Total said it was convinced its U.S. traders did not commit any of the manipulation alleged by FERC. A spokeswoman at Total said the company had fully cooperated with FERC.

The increase in market manipulation cases in the United States is a derivative of Congress giving regulators “powerful penalty authority to police against crime in their respective markets,” said Susan Court, principal at SJC Energy Consultants LLC and a former director of the FERC Office of Enforcement.

The staff alleged the scheme at Total involved making “largely uneconomic trades for physical natural gas during bidweek designed to move indexed market prices in a way that benefited the company’s related positions,” according to the notice.

In addition to Total, FERC also named traders and supervisors on the Total Gas & Power North America West Desk, saying that Therese Nguyen and Aaron Hall devised and executed the scheme. Hall declined to comment and Nguyen could not immediately be reached.

Over the past decade, FERC and other U.S. and world regulatory agencies have increased the policing of manipulation of the energy and financial markets, including an investigation of Libor (London Interbank Offered Rate).

FERC has issued almost $1.2 billion in fines since the U.S. Energy Policy Act of 2005 significantly increased the penalties it can impose, boosting them to $1 million per day per violation from a prior cap of $10,000 per day.

FERC did not include a potential penalty against Total in its notice of alleged violations, which was dated Sept. 21 but released on Sept. 22.

The staff at the FERC Office of Enforcement issues a notice of alleged violations after it has largely finished its investigation and the subject has had a chance to respond and has not agreed to settle.

It is often the first step in the process where the subject of an investigation is publicly identified. The usual next step is for the enforcement staff to make a recommendation to the commission to issue a show cause order, which would require the subject being investigated to show why FERC should not issue a penalty.

FERC said the West Desk implemented the scheme on at least 38 occasions during the period in interest. FERC also said Nguyen and Hall each implemented the scheme and directed other traders in implementing the scheme.