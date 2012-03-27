FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Total - gas leak has no major environmental impact
#Energy
March 27, 2012 / 3:15 PM / in 6 years

Total - gas leak has no major environmental impact

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

PARIS, March 27 (Reuters) - The natural gas leak at French oil group Total’s Elgin platform in the North Sea is not having a major impact on the environment, the company said in a statement on Tuesday.

Total said a surveillance aircraft had spotted a sheen on the water near the platform estimated at about 30 cubic metres.

“Preliminary assessments indicate no significant impact to the environment and dispersants are not considered necessary at this stage,” Total said.

The company has said it may take six months to halt the flow of gas leaking from the abandoned Elgin platform.

