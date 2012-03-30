FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Total ruled out gas leak hours before incident-union
Sections
Featured
U.S. flies bombers over Korea as Trump discusses options
World
U.S. flies bombers over Korea as Trump discusses options
Helicopters pluck 42 people, 5 dogs, 1 cat from brink of wildfire
U.S.
Helicopters pluck 42 people, 5 dogs, 1 cat from brink of wildfire
Despite sanctions, Russian firms acquire Microsoft software
Technology
Despite sanctions, Russian firms acquire Microsoft software
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Energy
March 30, 2012 / 3:21 PM / 6 years ago

Total ruled out gas leak hours before incident-union

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

LONDON, March 30 (Reuters) - Workers on French energy company Total’s North Sea Elgin platform repeatedly raised safety concerns about rising gas pressure but were told a leak “could not happen” only hours before one took place, a trade union leader said on Friday.

“The workforce had raised their concerns to the Offshore Installation Manager who in turn consulted with onshore technical authorities at Total...they were repeatedly told that a failure in Annulus C (the pipe casing) could not happen...and even if it did, a design feature would prevent a gas leak,” Jake Molloy said.

“Several discussions between workers and Total technical authorities happened throughout the preceding weeks, up to and including a few hours before the event,” said Molloy, the head of the RMT union’s section that represents offshore oil and gas workers, referring to the leak that led to a total evacuation of the rig.

A spokeswoman at Total in Aberdeen said she could not immediately comment on the matter.

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.