FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Total considers 6-month relief well to stem gas leak
Sections
Featured
U.S. hikes tensions in NAFTA talks with call for 'sunset clause'
Politics
U.S. hikes tensions in NAFTA talks with call for 'sunset clause'
How a homemade tool helped North Korea's missile program
North Korea Revealed
How a homemade tool helped North Korea's missile program
Facebook could do with more Sheryl Sandberg
Breakingviews
Facebook could do with more Sheryl Sandberg
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Energy
March 27, 2012 / 11:41 AM / 6 years ago

Total considers 6-month relief well to stem gas leak

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

LONDON, March 27 (Reuters) - Total UK is considering all options including drilling a relief well to stem a massive gas leak at its Elgin platform in the North Sea, which could take six months, it said on Tuesday.

“There are two options for intervening. One is drilling a relief well which could take about six months. The other is a platform intervention to kill the well...this would be a faster option,” David Hainsworth, health, safety and environment manager at Total Exploration and Production UK Ltd, told Reuters.

“We expect to decide on a plan in the coming days,” he said.

As well as flying in 10-20 specialist engineers, Total has enlisted the services of Wild Well Control, which was heavily involved in the BP’s Deepwater Horizon oil spill in the Gulf of Mexico in 2010.

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.