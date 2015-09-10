FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
French oil group Total sells Geosel majority stake
Sections
Featured
Florida's elderly test response efforts
Irma
Florida's elderly test response efforts
Can Britain negotiate a painless exit from Europe?
Brexit
Can Britain negotiate a painless exit from Europe?
How to live in a world where your data is not secure
Cyber Risk
How to live in a world where your data is not secure
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
September 10, 2015 / 7:16 AM / 2 years ago

French oil group Total sells Geosel majority stake

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

PARIS, Sept 10 (Reuters) - French oil major Total said it agreed to sell a majority stake of 50 percent plus one share in Geosel Manosque to a 50-50 consortium of EDF Invest and Ardian as part of its $10 billon disposal plan.

The transaction values Total’s interest at 265 million euros ($297 million), excluding inventory, the company said in a statement on Thursday.

Total said it will retain 3.4 percent of Geosel, which owns the Manosque underground storage facility in southeastern France, and will continue to use Geosel’s infrastructure.

“The sale of this infrastructure asset is part of our programme to sell $10 billion in assets by 2017 and reflects Total’s active portfolio management strategy,” Total Chief Financial Officer Patrick de la Chevardiere said. ($1 = 0.8923 euros) (Reporting by James Regan; Editing by Leigh Thomas)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.