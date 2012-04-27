FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Total Q1 profit slips as refining weighs
#Market News
April 27, 2012 / 6:25 AM / 5 years ago

Total Q1 profit slips as refining weighs

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

PARIS, April 27 (Reuters) - French oil group Total posted a 1 percent decline in first-quarter adjusted net income on Friday due to tough refining and chemicals activities and as production of oil and gas remained flat.

Adjusted net income, which excludes special items, slipped to 3.07 billion euros ($4.06 billion) in the quarter.

Total has brought several production facilities on stream this year, including the offshore Usan oil field in Nigeria, the Islay field in the North Sea and the Bongkot field in the Gulf of Thailand, which should help it meet its goal of growing production by 2.5 percent a year at $100 a barrel.

Still, hydrocarbon production reached 2.372 million barrels of oil equivalent a day in the first quarter, stable versus the same period a year earlier, Total said in a statement.

