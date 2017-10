PARIS, Oct 9 (Reuters) - French oil major Total said on Tuesday that it had signed two production sharing contracts with the government of Indonesia.

One of the exploration blocks is based in the southwest of Sumatra, while the other is adjacent to the country’s most prolific gas producing offshore block, which is also operated by Total, the company said in a statement.

Financial terms were not disclosed. (Reporting by Christian Plumb; Editing by James Regan)