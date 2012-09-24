FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Total sees 2017 output potential at 3 mln oil barrels/day
Sections
Featured
Police, FBI seek public's help in finding motive behind massacre
Las Vegas
Police, FBI seek public's help in finding motive behind massacre
Lives depending on generators and volunteer doctors
Puerto Rico
Lives depending on generators and volunteer doctors
Trump tax plan could fuel automation boom
Exchange-traded funds
Trump tax plan could fuel automation boom
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Energy
September 24, 2012 / 7:41 AM / 5 years ago

Total sees 2017 output potential at 3 mln oil barrels/day

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

PARIS, Sept 24 (Reuters) - French oil group Total expects its production potential to reach about 3 million barrels of oil a day in 2017 bolstered by new projects, the bulk of which have already come on stream, up from about 2.4 million now.

Total expects to grow its output by about 3 percent a year on average from 2011-2015, based at a price of $100 a barrel with growth ramping up sharply in subsequent years.

It planned to sell assets worth as much as $20 billion through to 2014. The merger of its refining and chemical units should add an extra $650 million to net results by 2015.

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.