Total and Iran sign South Azadegan agreement - Press TV

PARIS, March 24 (Reuters) - French oil and gas firm Total has signed a confidential agreement with Tehran to develop Iran’s South Azadegan oil field which it shares with Iraq, state-run Press TV reported on Thursday, quoting Oil Minister Bijan Zangeneh.

The parties have agreed to keep the articles of the accord confidential, the report said, adding Total was “studying its participation in the (development of) the oil field,” one of Iran’s largest.

Total was not immediately available to comment. (Reporting by Bate Felix; Editing by Mark Potter)