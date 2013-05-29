FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters

May 29, 2013 / 2:46 PM / 4 years ago

Prosecutor calls for Total to face trial over Iran deals

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

PARIS, May 29 (Reuters) - The Paris prosecutor said French oil major Total and Chief Executive Christophe de Margerie should face trial for corrupting foreign public officials over contracts with Iran in the 1990s and early 2000s.

The prosecutor said Margerie should also face trial for misuse of company funds as part of the case, opened in December 2006 and relating notably to the awarding of oil and gas production permits in Iran.

“It is now up to the investigating magistrate to decide,” the prosecutor said on Wednesday, adding that French investigators had worked with their counterparts and the financial market authority in the United States.

A Total spokesman confirmed that it had been notified of the prosecutor’s recommendation and said the company and Margerie - previously head of exploration and production for Total in the Middle East - would demonstrate in any trial that their behaviour had been legal.


