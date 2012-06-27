FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Total says Halfaya field in Iraq starts production
Sections
Featured
Catalonia stops short of formal independence to allow talks
SPAIN
Catalonia stops short of formal independence to allow talks
Source code reviews pose unacceptable risk: Symantec
Cyber Risk
Source code reviews pose unacceptable risk: Symantec
Wildfires kill 15, damage 1,500 homes in California wine country
U.S.
Wildfires kill 15, damage 1,500 homes in California wine country
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Energy
June 27, 2012 / 1:30 PM / 5 years ago

Total says Halfaya field in Iraq starts production

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

PARIS, June 27 (Reuters) - French oil major Total said that it and its partners PetroChina and Petronas have started production at the Halfaya field in south-eastern Iraq.

The field is expected to reach an average of 70,0000 barrels a day in the first phase of operation, rising to 535,000 barrels at peak production, Total said.

Total holds a 18.75 percent stake in the consortium that operates the field, along with Petrochina, Petronas and Iraq’s state-owned South Oil Company.

Reporting by Elena Berton, Editing by Caroline Jacobs

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.