Total says Halfaya field in Iraq starts production

PARIS, June 27 (Reuters) - French oil major Total said that it and its partners PetroChina and Petronas have started production at the Halfaya field in south-eastern Iraq.

The field is expected to reach an average of 70,0000 barrels a day in the first phase of operation, rising to 535,000 barrels at peak production, Total said.

Total holds a 18.75 percent stake in the consortium that operates the field, along with Petrochina, Petronas and Iraq’s state-owned South Oil Company.