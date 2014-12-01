FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Total makes second oil discovery in Iraqi Kurdistan
December 1, 2014

Total makes second oil discovery in Iraqi Kurdistan

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

PARIS, Dec 1 (Reuters) - French oil major Total said on Monday it had struck oil near the city of Arbil in the autonomous Kurdistan region of Iraq, its second discovery in the Harir block in two years.

The Jisik-1 well was tested with flow rates of 6,100 barrels per day, the company said in a statement.

Total has a 35 percent share in the Harir Block, alongside Marathon Oil, with 45 percent, and the Kurdistan Regional government, which owns 20 percent. (Reporting by Michel Rose; editing by Gus Trompiz)

