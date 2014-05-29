FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Total suspends work on Alberta Joslyn oil sands mine, cites cost
Sections
Featured
T-Mobile, Sprint close to deal
Business
T-Mobile, Sprint close to deal
Russia urges calm as tensions between U.S., North Korea rise
North Korea
Russia urges calm as tensions between U.S., North Korea rise
The fate of trillions of dollars rests on 30 minutes with the Fed
Reuters Backstory
The fate of trillions of dollars rests on 30 minutes with the Fed
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
May 29, 2014 / 7:55 PM / 3 years ago

Total suspends work on Alberta Joslyn oil sands mine, cites cost

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

CALGARY, Alberta, May 29 (Reuters) - Total SA said on Thursday it is suspending design and engineering work on its C$11 billion ($10.15 billion)Joslyn oil sands mine in northern Alberta and laying off up to 150 Canadian staff as it looks to reduce costs at the project.

Andre Goffart, chief executive of the French oil major’s Canadian unit, said on a conference call that the company has been working to reduce costs on the project since 2011, but not enough progress had been made to reach a final investment decision on the 100,000 barrel per day project. ($1 = 1.0839 Canadian Dollars) (Reporting by Scott Haggett; Editing by David Gregorio)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.