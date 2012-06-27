FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Total signs Kenya oil exploration contract
#Energy
June 27, 2012 / 8:26 AM / in 5 years

Total signs Kenya oil exploration contract

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

PARIS, June 27 (Reuters) - France’s Total said it signed a production sharing contract with the Kenyan government to explore for oil in 2,000-3,500 metre deep waters off the Lamu Archipelago.

Jacques Marraud des Grottes, Total senior vice president for exploration and production in Africa, said in a statement on Wednesday that the deal fitted with the group’s “strategy of building a strong presence in the new basins of East Africa offering high-potential plays for exploration”.

Total has been present in Kenya since 1955 through Total Kenya, headquartered in Nairobi. Total has been present in exploration and production there only since 2011. (Reporting by James Regan; Editing by Christian Plumb)

